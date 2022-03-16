Witness Saves Man From Car Engulfed In Flames After Crash Along Route 147: State Police

Would you jump into a burning car to save a stranger?

A witness did just that on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The witness saw a two-vehicle crash that happened on South River Road/PA 147 on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by state police.

One car crossed over into oncoming traffic— sending another vehicle flying, landing on a guard rail, killing the driver— the first vehicle hit a guardrail before bursting into flames, the release shows.

While Stephen J. Gimmi, 43, of Halifax, died at the scene, a witness took action and saved the other driver, police say.

Rindy L. Martin, 43, of Elizabethville, was rescued when the witness hopped onto the burning vehicle and pulled him through the sunroof and away from the flames, according to the release.

Martin suffered “suspected serious injuries” and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Halifax EMS, the release shows.

The witness has not been identified.

