Homeless Mom Killed By Tractor Trailer In Central PA Had High Hopes For Better Life

Bubbly, positive and a bright light in many lives: This is how Chantel Worley was being remembered.

The 29-year-old mom to a 3-year-old girl was struck by a tractor trailer while riding a bicycle in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and despite the tragic circumstances of her life as a homeless woman, she worked toward a better future, according to those who knew her.

"She was so happy. She was kind. She was precious," reads a Facebook post by The Eclipse Project, a local organization to help the city's homeless population. "She had a light in her despite her circumstances."

Those who knew Worley said she had been living in a tent near the PennDOT building, PennLive reports.

An Eclipse Project volunteer told the outlet that Worley — who had struggled with addiction — and her boyfriend were "trying to get themselves cleaned up" and were looking forward to the future.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

