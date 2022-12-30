Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Poconos: Report
Obituaries

Homeless Mom Killed By Tractor Trailer In Central PA Had High Hopes For Better Life

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chantel Nicholle Worley-King
Chantel Nicholle Worley-King Photo Credit: Chantel Nicholle Worley-King Facebook

Bubbly, positive and a bright light in many lives: This is how Chantel Worley was being remembered.

The 29-year-old mom to a 3-year-old girl was struck by a tractor trailer while riding a bicycle in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and despite the tragic circumstances of her life as a homeless woman, she worked toward a better future, according to those who knew her.

"She was so happy. She was kind. She was precious," reads a Facebook post by The Eclipse Project, a local organization to help the city's homeless population. "She had a light in her despite her circumstances."

Those who knew Worley said she had been living in a tent near the PennDOT building, PennLive reports.

An Eclipse Project volunteer told the outlet that Worley — who had struggled with addiction — and her boyfriend were "trying to get themselves cleaned up" and were looking forward to the future.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.