'Why Are You Lesbian?' Soccer Coach Charged With Harassing NJ Professor At PA Hotel, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Spring Hill Suites Marriott in Harrisburg; Joseph Truhon. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook

Unwanted touching among adults after a youth soccer games has led to a harassment charge for New York man, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Joseph Truhon, 45, of Highland Falls, New York was arrested in connection to an attempted assault at Spring Hill Suites Marriott in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on June 19, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Truhon is accused of harassing and attempting to assault a fellow traveling youth soccer coach and Adjunct Professor of Psychology at Wagner University, Nicole Gaudenzi, 27, of Little Falls, New Jersey, say police.

Gaudenzi told state police that Truhon asked her "Why are you a lesbian?" and began to touch her arms and legs while at a parent and soccer coach gathering where alcohol was being served in a hotel conference room.

Gaudenzi, who currently serves as Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Support Services at Wagner University, is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, previously serving on Fordham's LGBTQ and Ally Network, according to her biography at Wagner University.

A summary charge for harassment was filed against Truhon on Thursday.

His plea has yet to be entered.

