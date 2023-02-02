Twenty PA Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals earned a spot in America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for 2023 by Healthgrades.com.

The rankings are based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes. You can read more about their methodology here.

The following hospitals ranked in the top 50 nationwide. These "are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year." This ranking means these PA hospitals are the top four in the state:

Lancaster General Hospital

Chester County Hospital

Reading Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center

The following five Pennsylvania hospitals are among the top ten in the state, ranking in America's 100 Best Hospitals which is a list of the hospitals in the top 2% in the nation:

St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus/Allentown Campus

Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

UPMC Harrisburg/UPMC Community Osteopathic

Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Riddle Memorial Hospital

In the top 250, placing them in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide are the following 11 Pennsylvania facilities:

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

Paoli Hospital

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia/Elkins Park/Germantown

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Pennsylvania Hospital

Temple University Hospital

Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center

Grand View Health

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

WellSpan York Hospital

Click here to check out Healthgrades.com complete list.

