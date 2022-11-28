Teen Shot Dead Near Playground In Harrisburg

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say.

Officers with the Harrisburg police were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, the officers found the teen dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the release details.

An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

