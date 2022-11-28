Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Major Storm System Expected To Bring Strong Winds, New Round Of Rain To Region
News

Teen Shot Dead Near Playground In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Kelker and North 3rd streets were the deadly shooting happened.
The intersection of Kelker and North 3rd streets were the deadly shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say. 

Officers with the Harrisburg police were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department. 

Upon arrival, the officers found the teen dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the release details. 

An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at the time of publishing. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.