Hershey's Chocolate World Finds 'Todd' For Rapper Macklemore After Viral TikTok

Hershey's Chocolate World staff heard about the rapper, Macklemore's TikTok post where he shared about why he almost didn't make it to his own performance at HersheyPark—and guess what? They found "Todd"!

Thrift shopping performance had tried to stop by the HersheyPark store to spread some sweetness— in the form of Reese's cups— before his August 12 concert at the amusement park, but a few security guards tried to stop him from trying to ride a scooter inside the store.

So, he quickly claimed that the "head honcho, Todd" gave him permission, but the problem was no one there seems to know any "Todd."

The 39-year-old was able to chat and take photos with a few fans before more security guards show up and he had to "dip away before they called his parents," as he put it.

As of Tuesday, August 16, that video has garnered over 5.3 million views.

Since then Hershey's Chocolate World reached out to Daily Voice to share their response, as well sharing a TikTok with the world.

In the new video, a man sporting a “Todd” name tag is shown riding a scooter up and down the Chocolate World aisles.

“Have you cleared this with Todd,” the same security that hassled Macklemore asks, “I am Todd,” the man replies, pointing to his name tag, and the parenthetical phrase "head honcho" appears on the screen.

“Todd’s worked at Hershey for 25 years and we have the photos to prove it,” the caption reads and Digital Content Marketing Manager Laura Renaud confirmed via an email to Daily Voice.

But better still, the company has invited Macklemore back to the store "anytime" for a shopping spree “on us" and he is welcome to bring his scooter.

Macklemore's performance at the park was part of the Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour also featuring Kings Elliot. The next stop on the tour is in Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday, August 16. You can find all the upcoming tour dates and ticketing information here.

