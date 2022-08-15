Rapper Macklemore Shares TikTok Claiming He Was Almost Kicked Out Of HersheyPark Before Concert

Chart-topping rapper, Macklemore almost didn't make it to his own performance at HersheyPark, according to a recent TikTok post.

The rapper was up to way more than "Poppin' Tags" and thrift shopping before his August 12 concert at the amusement park.

Before the show, Macklemore turned up at the park to spread some sweetness– in the form of Reese's cups until a few security guards tried to stop him.

In a new video posted to his TikTok account, Macklemore shows he was riding on a scooter when he is stopped for trying to take it inside one of the park's stores.

So, he quickly claims that the "head honcho, Todd" gave him permission, but the problem is no one there seems to know any "Todd."

The 39-year-old was able to chat and take photos with a few fans before more security guards show up and he had to "dip away before they called his parents," as he put it.

This performance was part of the Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour also featuring Kings Elliot. The next stop on the tour is in Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday, August 16. You can find all the upcoming tour dates and ticketing information here.

