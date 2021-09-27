Contact Us
Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
61st & Ann streets in Swatara Township.
61st & Ann streets in Swatara Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night, according to area police.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at 61st & Ann streets around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene.

"The name of the deceased is not being released at this time out of respect for the family involved," police say.

The number and condition of the other people involved is unknown.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to conduct the crash investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

