GOT HIM! Man Wanted For PA New Year’s Eve Triple Homicide Captured By US Marshals

A man who was wanted for killing two mothers and a 12-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve in Pennsylvania has been taken into custody, authorities say.

Ronald Steave, 29, has been arrested on charges in connection with the killing Wanda “Nandi” Fitzgerald, Tatiana “Tay” Hill, both 28, and Denzel “Buddy” Nolan Jr., 13, inside of Fitzgerald’s home in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31, 2021 around 4 a.m., Pittsburgh city police said at the time.

Steave was apprehended in McKeesport on Thursday, Mar. 24 at 5:12 p.m. in a coordinated effort by the ATF, US Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force, Pittsburgh Police, and McKeesport Police, Pittsburgh city police stated in a release late that evening.

Steve was also wanted in connection to the shooting death of his 4-year-old son, Ajani Lane, reports WTAE citing the police.

Steave's alleged motive for the killings involves text messages from Fitzgerald to Steave in which she told him that he would be “going to jail for some (expletive) you probably thought you was gonna get away with,” and “go get you a lawyer homie,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by TribLive.

Steave has been charged with three counts of Criminal Homicide, as well as Person(s) Not to Possess A Firearm and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License, as stated in his most recent court docket.

