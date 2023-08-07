Three Bus Passengers Dead, Dozens Hurt In Crash On I-81 In Lower Paxton

A Honda CRV was stopped in the right lane of the highway on the southbound side while the bus, carrying between 40 and 50 people, was negotiating a right curve near mile marker 74 in Lower Paxton,, Pennsylvania State Police said.

That's when the bus veered the north side of the highway and went onto the grassy roadside, hit and embankment, and overturned just before 11:50 p.m., PSP said in a release.

The roof of the Val Hool bus struck the back end of the Honda, and came to a final rest on its right side along the shoulder of the highway and roadside, police said.

Three bus passengers, whose names were not yet being released, died while others were taken to Hershey Medical Center with various injuries.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were stationed at the Chambers Hill Fire Department, which was opened for the reunification of passengers.

According to abc27, the bus had left New York, however, it wasn't immediately clear where it was heading.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.