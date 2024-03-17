Girl, 3, Struck By Police Motorcycle During Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade (Video)

Witnesses said that the child jumped out of her stroller and into the bike's path at Stanwix Street and Boulevard of the Allies as the parade was ending at 1:30 p.m., according to the city's public safety department.

Footage of the incident was captured by View Pittsburgh, who was live-streaming the parade on Facebook. The incident happened just after the 10:30-minute mark.

The girl was "alert and oriented" when EMS Medic 14 took her to Children's Hospital for evaluation.

