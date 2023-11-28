Freezing Conditions, Snow Causes Multiple Crashes On I-81, I-83, US 322, US 22: PennDOT

The calls to the crashes due to "flash freeze" on bridges and ramps started around 6 a.m., according to PennDOT's Fritzi Schreffler.

The traffic issues were in the following areas, according to Schreffler and PennDOT's 511PA:

The biggest slowdowns happened on Interstate 81 and 83. I-81 South at the ramp to I-83 South near Exit 70 (I-83 South/US 322 East ramp) and I-83 North at Exit 38/Evergreen Road both had multi-vehicle crashes reported. These appear to have cleared around 8 a.m.

US Route 322 at Clark’s Ferry Bridge went down to one lane in each direction due to at least two multi-vehicle crashes. Injuries were reported, and emergency medical crews were called to the scene, according to dispatchers. The injuries were reported in the eastbound crash, Schreffler explained. Salt trucks were called to the scene to help, although Peter's Mountain closed due to the crashes. Officials detoured the majority of traffic at Route 11/15, which was still having residual delays at 9:45 a.m.

US Route 22 wasn't spared either, with two multi-vehicle crashes, one in Lancaster and the other in Perry County. The first was a multi-vehicle crash that blocked a lane of US Rt 22 East between Route 11 and Route 147/River Road North to Halifax. The second shuttered a lane Rt 22 West between Route 325/Mountain Road and Route 11/US 15 South Exit. These crashes cleared around 9 a.m.

All lanes also closed in both directions at PA 743 between Bindagle and Old Laudermilch roads just before 8 a.m. and reopened just before 10 a.m.

Finally, there were numerous closures in New Providence at Pennsy Road, Main Street, North Church Street, and Camargo Road due to a police incident. Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more details.

