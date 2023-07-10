Fire Rips Through Historic Broad Street Market In Harrisburg (Photos, Videos)

Harrisburg fire officials were called to the scene at 12:57 a.m. on July 10, 2023.

Crews quickly arrived saving half of the market, but the rear of the second building (facing Sixth Street) was destroyed, according to Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

The rear building is the newer brick building completed between 1874 and 78, is still standing but was hollowed out and lost its roof. The stone building, which was completed in 1863, and faces Third Street and Midtown Scholar, has survived.

The historic buildings make up the oldest continuously operated market house in the United States. Together, the buildings house approximately 40 vendors. Just recently, a new sign was purchased through the help of a GoFundMe campaign, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Authorities are reviewing camera footage to determine a cause since no one was in the building went the fire broke out.

