Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Harrisburg's Historic Broad Street Market Sign Ripped Apart By High Winds

by Daily Voice Staff
Broad Street Market Sign before and after the storm.
Broad Street Market Sign before and after the storm. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Facebook- Mike Charles

The historic Broad Street Market sign came crashing down into the streets of Harrisburg due to high winds on Friday.

The sign ripped apart and blew into the area infront of the market located at 1233 North 3rd and Verbeke streets around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Photos of the sign in pieces were posted on Facebook shortly after the storm passed.

Broad Street Market sign raining down on North 3rd and Verbeke streets in Harrisburg.

Facebook- Mike Charles

The extreme weather was part of a severe weather pattern predicted to hit the area earlier in the week.

No injuries have been reported.

The market originally opened on Broad Street (now Verbeke Street) In 1858 and is one of the oldest continuously operating farmers markets in the country.

The sign went up more than a century later in 1996, and is already slated for repairs to be conducted by RPM Signs & Lighting.

The timeline for those repairs is contingent upon the results of a GoFundMe campaign which is still shy of its $25,000 goal.

If you would like to donate to the campaign to keep this landmark sign in Harrisburg, you can do so here.

