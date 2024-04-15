Dion Dakota Johnson, 38 of Harrisburg, was arrested by the FBI back in 2009 for his gang-related activities in the city, although much of his federal records are sealed, he eventually was slapped with both federal and state felony convictions including another stabbing and two robberies, court records obtained by Daily Voice show. Johnson along with Yolanda Angelique Lower, 47 of Harrisburg, (who has a second of harassment and retail theft) are wanted by city police in connection with a woman being stabbed "multiple times" and left in "critical condition" in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Allison Hill on April 13.

"Both Lower and Johnson have been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Conspiracy for both charges," the police stated in the release and court records confirmed.

The woman they are accused of stabbing remains in the hospital where she was rushed after police responded to the call to the stabbing and discovered her — but her "condition continues to improve," the police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Johnson or Lower is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900, or click here to submit a tip online.

