Mostly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Yolanda Lower, Dion Johnson Wanted For HBG Stabbing: PD

A federally convicted felon and a woman with a misdemeanor record are wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times in Harrisburg on Saturday, the Harrisburg police announced on Monday, April 15. 

Dion Johnson (right) and Yolanda Lower (left) who are wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times, police say.&nbsp;

Dion Johnson (right) and Yolanda Lower (left) who are wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Dion Dakota Johnson, 38 of Harrisburg, was arrested by the FBI back in 2009 for his gang-related activities in the city, although much of his federal records are sealed, he eventually was slapped with both federal and state felony convictions including another stabbing and two robberies, court records obtained by Daily Voice show. Johnson along with Yolanda Angelique Lower, 47 of Harrisburg, (who has a second of harassment and retail theft) are wanted by city police in connection with a woman being stabbed "multiple times" and left in "critical condition" in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Allison Hill on April 13.  

"Both Lower and Johnson have been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Conspiracy for both charges," the police stated in the release and court records confirmed.  

The woman they are accused of stabbing remains in the hospital where she was rushed after police responded to the call to the stabbing and discovered her — but her "condition continues to improve," the police said. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Johnson or Lower is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900, or click here to submit a tip online. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE