The arrests of Dion Johnson, age 38, and Yolanda Lower, age 46, who were both wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were announced by the Westchester County Police Department on Monday, April 22.

According to the department, the events leading up to the arrests began when authorities learned of a stolen vehicle being driven near the Mount Vernon/Bronx border. After Mount Vernon and New York City Police searched the area, NYPD officers eventually found the car in the Bronx and took the driver into custody, who was found with methamphetamine.

Detectives from the Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit then arrived at the scene and learned the drugs may have been bought at a building in Mount Vernon on Mundy Lane. Authorities also learned that Johnson and Lower were likely in the building and began surveilling it.

Eventually, a man fitting Johnson's description left the building and was soon arrested after police confirmed his identity. Shortly after this, Lower was seen climbing out an apartment window in an attempt to flee but was also arrested, authorities said.

The duo were both booked at County Police headquarters and arraigned as fugitives from justice. They were then remanded to the Westchester County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.