Crowdsurfing Baby At Pennsylvania Flo Rida Show Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

A video of a baby crowd surfing at the Flo Rida concert in Erie on Saturday, Aug. 19 has gone viral.

In the video, the baby is passed up by the crowd to Flo Rida, who holds the infant as he belts out his signature chart topping hit. Later, the baby was held up, Lion King style, for all to see while Flo Rida sang GFDR.

While many fans enjoyed seeing the baby on stage, some expressed concern about potential pitfalls of having a baby at a concert.

Recently, Flo Rida's 6-year-old disabled son was seriously injured after he fell out of a five-story window in Jersey City. The mother of the child sued building management.

