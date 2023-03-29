Flo Rida's Son In ICU After 5-Story Fall From Jersey City Window, Mom Taking Legal Action

The mother of rapper Flo Rida's 6-year-old disabled son is taking legal action after the boy fell five stories from a window of their Jersey City building earlier this month, leaving him seriously injured.

Alexis Adams claims building management was negligent and careless and did not install size guards on windows, causing her son, Zohar Dillard, to fall out, according to court documents filed by Steven P. Haddad, of the Haddad law firm.

Zohar, who was diagnosed with autism and a brain condition,, suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, a Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs. Zohar remains in intensive care.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, March 27 in Hudson County Superior Court. Adams is seeking unspecified compensation to pay for treatment of his injuries.

Defendants include Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado, various John and Jane Does, a construction company, a window installation company and more.

"As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare," Adams said. "My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could've been avoided."

Goldberg Management did not immediately return Daily Voice's phone call placed Wednesday, March 29.

Flo Rida is not involved in the lawsuit.

