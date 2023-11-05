Carnegie Mellon Grad, Broadway Star Patina Miller Runs NYC Marathon

The Grammy and Tony Award winning actress and singer signed up to run her second 26.2-mile TCS New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 5.

As of 12:07 p.m., Miller was 19.5 miles in.

Miller, 38, rose to fame alongside Deloris Van Cartier in the production of "Sister Act," for which she was nominated for Laurence Olivier and Tony awards.

She won her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her lead role in the 2013 Broadway revival of "Pippin."

Miller has credited her time at Carnegie Mellon to her accomplishments.

Go Patina, go!

Click here for the full list of celebrities who signed up for this year's race.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.