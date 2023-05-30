Blow Dart Bird Death In Central PA, Police Say

A robin was found struck dead by blow-dart arrows in the 600 block of Adelia Street in Middletown Borough on May 26, 2023, according to the release.

Officers were called to the area for a report of suspicious activity and found the deceased robin.

Several small arrows were found in the backyard of the caller and the bird was found in their driveway after being struck by at least one of these arrows.

"These arrows are extremely sharp, can cause (considerable) injury, and can be propelled from some distance away with the right Blow Dart gun/apparatus," the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900.

