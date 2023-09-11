4-Year-Old Girl Shot By Wanted Murderer, Harrisburg Police Say

Shawn Tyrone Jason is wanted on three felony criminal homicide attempt charges, felony aggravated assault, and felony person not to possess a firearm, according to the Harrisburg Police.

Officers and SWAT were called to the reported shooting in the 1800 block of North Street just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

After an approximately five-hour-long standoff, SWAT entered just as Jason exited the home — slipping past the police.

Six bullet holes were found in the home, and a four-year-old girl, a man, and a woman suffered gunshot wounds, but are all expected to recover, officials told the press on Monday.

Jason supposedly forced his way into the home with a rifle in hand after a neighbor tried to save a parking spot with a trash can, PennLive reports.

Jason has a serious criminal record. He was convicted of a Philadelphia robbery and murder in 1996, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve 8 to 16 years in prison and was paroled on Nov. 5, 2007, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Just over two years later, Jason led police in Philadelphia on a brief chase in a stolen green Dodge pick-up truck in December of 2009. The police thought he might have a missing infant in the pick-up, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. When they caught up with him they found $8,980 in cash, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, and a loaded Taurus 9-millimeter handgun, arresting Officer Cochrane told the newspaper.

He was charged with weapons and drug offenses, and was paroled on Sept. 6, 2012, prison records show.

His previous convicted prevent him from legally obtaining weapons.

Jason was last seen walking east on Primrose Street. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police or click here to submit a tip.

