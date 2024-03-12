Timberly Smith, 27 of Duncannon, escaped the Cumberland County Prison during a release for two hours to renew her Pennsylvania ID card at the Carlisle PennDOT Driver License Center located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road on Saturday, according to the county's sheriff's office.

Smith had been taken a plea deal for her third felony for driving under the influence of drugs on Jan. 4, 2024, but after two days into her one-year stay at the Perry County Prison, the case was reassessed and she was granted probation. She swiftly violated that which led her to be returned to confinement — this time in the Cumberland County Prison beginning on March 1, 2024, court records show. She disappeared on March 9, according to the sheriff — less than 8 whole days after her sentence began.

The Perry County native still has family in the area, authorities say.

Smith is described as 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

During normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m., anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Warrants Division at 717-240-7322, or Corporal Erin Reddington with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 717-240-7740 or 717-240-6390. After hours you can contact the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety at 717-243-4121.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.