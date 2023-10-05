Upmc Pinnacle Nurse Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patient: Police

Eric Tarter of the 3400 block of North Second Street, Harrisburg surrendered to authorities after a warrant for his arrest was issued in September, Upper Allen Township police explained in a release on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The police began investigating Tarter after receiving a report that "a medical facility employee had committed a sexual assault against a patient," in Aug. 2022.

After completing their investigation the police determined that Tarter "used his medical position to commit a sexual assault on an unsuspecting patient," the police said.

In Sept. 2023 he was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Court records were unavailable at the time of publishing, but police say a preliminary hearing will be "held in the near future."

Tarter was a nurse at UPMC Pinnacle at the time of the incident, according to his social media.

Daily Voice has reached out to UPMC Pinnacle for a comment on the situation but did not immediately hear back. Check back here for updates.

Anyone with additional information about this assault is asked to contact police by calling (717) 795-2445, calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273), or submitting a tip at upperallenpolice.com.

