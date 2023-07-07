Undercover Officers Run Sex Sting Catching Men From Cumberland County: PSP

The men were caught during an operation that involved female officers posing as sex workers and placing ads on various internet sites offering to perform sex acts in exchange for money, according to police.

The operation was conducted by the State Police Carlisle Criminal Investigation Unit, along with members of the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office CID Unit.

The men agree to pay the woman and meet them at a Shippensburg hotel for sex acts, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack.

The following men have been charged with one count of prostitution and related offenses, according to PSP:

Jared Dennis Stoner, 23, of Chambersburg.

Kenneth Eugene Yoder, 67, of Carlisle.

Robert Danrell Lewis, 56, of Carlisle.

Thomas Michael Colantuono, 65, of Carlisle.

Admir Emkic, 36, of Mechanicsburg.

Edward Allen White, 57, of Waynesboro.

Doychin Dimhrov Manchorov, 44, of Dauphin.

Edwin Quinones, 68, of Myerstown.

Chad Michael Smith, 42, of Shippensburg.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack commented on the operations:

“Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 45 individuals. Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations.”

