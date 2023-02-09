Carlisle Man Snatched York Girl From Bus Stop To Film Sex, Police Say

A Carlisle man took a 14-year-old girl straight from a school bus stop to his house to have sex, something he had done before at area hotels— and filmed it, the police graphically detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Brandon Allen Suchonick, 37, first met the young teen using Snapchat and sent the girl nude images of himself at the start of what appears to be a case of grooming, based on the affidavit.

The York County School of Technology student was first discovered missing by the school which alerted the police. The school security cameras saw her leave the bus at 7:45 a.m. but she never showed up to class. An officer later found her near the school on Pauline Drive at 2:30 p.m., the police details in the affidavit.

She was brought to the York County Regional police station for questioning, which is when they learned she had willingly gone with Suchonick who she only knew as "Brandon," as he never gave her his full name, Officer Michael Zinn explained in the court documents.

They discovered she had slipped away to have sex at his home for what police believe was the third time the pair had met up in person for sex.

During the interview, the student presented the police with a ring box containing a ring from the man she described as "red-haired, had a beard, and was chubby."

In addition to giving her a ring, area stores including TJ Maxx, Walmart, Tractor Supply, and Sunoco caught the two on camera shopping together and returning to his 2005 Toyota Sienana on the same day she went missing.

The teen went on to detail the pair's previous sexual encounters explaining that she snuck out of her home to meet him at his car and he drove her to York County hotels for sex the previous two Fridays and Saturdays. She explained that he used sex toys and restraints during the hotel stays and filmed her, according to the affidavit.

Suchonick has been charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful restraint, and corruption of a minor, the police say and court records confirm.

Suchonick is currently at York County Prison with bail set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird on Mar. 14 at 2 p.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.