School Bus With Children Rear-Ended By Driver Wanted On Warrants: New Cumberland PD

The bus was stopped at a red light along its route to the West Shore School District while heading north at the intersection of Bridge and Third streets on Nov. 8 at approximately 7:30 a.m., New Cumberland police detailed in a release.

That's when a pick-up truck behind the bus had "failed to maintain a safe" and rear-ended the bus, the police said.

No injuries were reported by anyone in either vehicle and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, the police explained. All of the students on board were safely dropped off at school.

The pick-up driver had a less pleasant outcome, as they had "outstanding criminal warrants from another law enforcement agency and was taken into custody," the police said.

The pick-up driver's name has not been released as of 9 a.m. Check back here for updates.

