Popstar Ed Sheeran Delivers Pizza To Pennsylvania Fans (Video, Photos)

Before picking up his guitar for the Mathematics Tour stop, the four-time Grammy winner stopped by Calienta Pizza in Crafton to toss some dough and share his custom slices with fans on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The singer-songwriter made a variety of pizza toppings and sauce combinations, including some of his favorites like Margherita with peppers, pepperoni, and buffalo chicken pizzas.

Sheeran gave fans who pack the inside of the pizza parlor and the street outside his creations in Ed Sheeran pizza boxes with his face on them reading "Delivered fresh by Ed."

The 50 free pizzas also included a special surprise each had free tickets to his sold-out show.

Thousands attended the concert at Acrisure Stadium with music starting around 6:30 p.m. and 37 people received medical care, as Daily Voice previously reported.

This is not the first time Sheeran has surprised PA fans in recent weeks, just last month he stopped by Philips Steaks and gave out free cheesesteaks. You can read our article on that here.

