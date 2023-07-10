Ed Sheeran's PA Concert Hospitalizes 17— Including Paramedic: Authorities

In total, 17 people were transported to the hospital in connection with the popstar's concert on July 9, 2023, authorities announced the following morning.

The transports were for heat-related issues, falls, a seizure, and two cardiac arrest patients— including a paramedic leaving the facility, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The paramedic went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Avenue, according to PPS.

A worker who was tearing down the setup from Sheeran's performance was the other patient who went into cardiac arrest. Emergency crews rushed over to where the man was on the stadium floor, treated him, and transported him to Allegheny General Hospital, PPS explained.

"Again, with the quick response by numerous crews and agencies, the patient was resuscitated after receiving several shocks and was transported to AGH," PPS concluded the release.

It is unclear if heat or crowds were factors in the incidents. The status or condition of the 17 patients was not released.

