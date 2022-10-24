Wanted Accused Child Rapist, Animal Abuser Leads Police On High-Speed Chase On Ritner Highway

A 21-year-old man who was recently "terminated" from his job showed up to work and after refusing to leave the parking lot, he led the police on a high-speed chase on Ritner Highway, on Friday, Oct. 21, police say.

Carlisle police were called to a report of "a terminated employee...who possibly had warrants" sitting in the parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway around 7:45 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Deamonte Morales had 2 active warrants and was observed by police sitting in the driver seat of a black Nissan Altima in the parking lot, but when officers approached he took off, in fact, he accelerated so much so that police terminated the chase over safety concerns, the release details.

Morales caused a collision with a van in a neighboring jurisdiction and "thankfully there were no reported injuries as a result of the accident and Morales was taken into custody," police say.

The Mechanicsburg resident was charged with two felonies for fleeing and eluding a police officer, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, and six summary offenses for traffic violations, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

He's been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $500 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Oct. 26 at 10:15 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

The open cases he was wanted on warrants for include serious charges such as the rape of a minor under 16 years of age and animal abuse or neglect, both cases have court dates scheduled later in the month.

