SEEN HER? State Police Seek Missing Cumberland County Woman

Jillian Pikora
Meredith Celeste Keltner
Meredith Celeste Keltner Photo Credit: Pennsylvaina State Police

Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a missing Cumberland County woman.

Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28 of Carlisle, was last seen on March 28 and last responded to a text message on April 7, according to a release from PSP.

She has no fixed home address but typically stays in Carlisle Borough and York City, predominately in homeless shelters, homeless camps and hotels/motels, say police.

She does not have a working phone, but has always kept in close contact with family.

She is known to suffer from mental health issues, possible illegal drug use and has a compromised immune system.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

