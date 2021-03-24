PA Man Who Asked Boy, 15, For Sex Over Facebook ID'd By Unique Face Tats, Police Say

A 40-year-old man identified by his unique facial tattoos was arrested for soliciting sex and sexual activities from a 15-year-old boy over Facebook, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Bradley Hock, of Carlisle contacted the boy asking if he had any sexual experience with men and then offered to meet up with the teen to receive oral sex in exchange for money.

On March 18, police worked with the teen to locate Hock, who was identified in part by his unique face tattoos.

Hock is charged with eight felonies:

Criminal solicitation with a person less than 16 years of age.

Criminal solicitation- sexual assault.

Criminal solicitation - photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting with a child.

Promoting prostitution of a minor - encourage minor.

Unlawful contact with minor - prostitution.

Contact or communication with a minor- sexual abuse.

Unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses.

Corruption of minors - defendant under 18 years of age.

Hock is residing in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or knowledge of similar situations to contact the Trooper. Fackler of the Pennsylvania State Police – Troop H, Carlisle Station, Criminal Investigation Unit at phone number 717-249-2121.

