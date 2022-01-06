Ohio Trucker Dies After Crash Involving Illegally Parked Vehicle On I-81: PA State Police

A tractor-trailer driver from Ohio has died following an early morning crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police.

The state police were called to the scene of the crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-81 southbound near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township around 4:30 a.m. on June 1, as detailed in the release.

A 2015 Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by Mihail Mianshenko, 70, of West Springfield, Massachusetts was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the road when a southbound 2020 tractor-trailer operated by Daniel T. Coughlin, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, “failed to negotiate the left curve” striking the rear of the Cascadia, the police explain in the release.

Coughlin continued onto the grassy roadside eventually hitting a light pole before rolling over onto the passenger side, according to the release.

The parked truck came to an uncontrolled rest down along the right shoulder, and the driver, Mianshenko, was unharmed, police say.

Coughlin was taken to West Shore Hospital by East Pennsboro Ambulance Service, where he later died.

Both tractor-trailers were towed from the scene by H&J Towing, according to the release.

At the time of the crash, Coughlin was wearing a seatbelt and Mianshenko was not, police say.

Any potential charges in the crash are pending the results of the state police investigation.

