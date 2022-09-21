Cement Truck Rollover Following Minivan Crash Closed All Lanes Of PA Route 581: PennDOT

UPDATE:

Route 581 reopened around 2:30 p.m., according to 511PA.

ORIGINAL:

A cement truck rolled over after a crash involving a minivan on Route 581 west in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, authorities say.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne around 12:40 p.m., according to 511PA.

It has closed all lanes of the road starting at US 11 and Exit 5A throughU.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west, according to PennDOT.

“The truck is flipped over across the two lanes of 581 west, laying on the driver’s side. There is no way to get around at this point, and traffic is backed up to the river,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told PennLive.

There is entrapment according to Schreffler's statements to the press.

The traffic was backed-up to the South Bridge as of 2 p.m., according to 511pa.com.

All traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 83 South.

No word on any fatalities or injuries at this time. There is no word on when the road will be reopening.

