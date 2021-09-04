Body Found Dead In Perry County Day After 'Warehouse Hoedown' Party

A 44-year-old man was found dead in Perry County in March the day after a party, say Pennsylvania State Police.

The man was found on March 27 in a building located at 600 South State Road in Marysville Borough, according to a PSP report.

The previous night a party had been held at that location.

The party was advertised on Facebook as the "RAW Warehouse Hoedown,” PSP stated in the report.

The event was organized and hosted by Brad Stuckey of New York and Brant Uber of Marysville.

State police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Trooper Campbell at PSP-Newport at 717-567-3110.

