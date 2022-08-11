2 Multi-Vehicle Crashes, 1 Involving Roll Over Slows Traffic On I-81 In Central PA

Traffic on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has slowed to a crawl following two accidents on Thursday, August 11, authorities say.

The first crash happened on I-81 south 5 miles north of Exit 49: PA 641 - HIGH Street, and although it cleared at 3:07 p.m., there are residual delays, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The second multi-vehicle crash on I-81 happened in the northbound lanes just a few miles away, 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH - NEW KINGSTOWN. There was lane restriction as of 3:22 p.m., PennDOT says.

The second crash supposedly involved a roll-over crash, according to radio transmissions from crews at the scene, but Daily Voice has been unable to confirm this.

Additional details about either crash have yet to be released. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.