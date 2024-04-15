Mostly Cloudy 66°

High Winds Leave Thousands Without Power In Central PA

Almost 4,000 PPL customers are without power in Central Pennsylvania following a windy weekend. 

The PPL outage map as of 10 a.m. on April 15.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: PPL/Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
As of 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, the majority of outages were approximately as follows, according to the outage map:

  • Lockhaven 900.
  • Bloomsburg 704.
  • Selinsgrove 658.
  • Mechanicsburg 1,103. 

The National Weather Service had warned the public of the potentially high winds at speeds of 35 to 50 mph, but the winds actually topped 60 mph according to an updated release. 

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued Sunday just before 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Both PPL and Met-Ed also have smaller outages across the regions of Pennsylvania that the companies cover. There are no official restoration timelines but PPL is estimating having the power back on by 11 p.m.

You can view the outage maps on their websites. Click here for PPL and here for Met-Ed

Although the weather is better, Tuesday will see a new round of stormy weather, according to the NWS, so be prepared for other possible outages. Click here to view the Red Cross's Power Outage Checklist

