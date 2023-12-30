Police Activity On I-81 Causes Ramp Closure In Central PA (Developing)

The ramp closure was first announced by Carlisle Police at 5:58 p.m. on Dec. 30.

A two-vehicle caused the initial closure at Walnut Bottom Road and I-81 Exit 45:College Street off-ramp in Carlisle Borough, according to Carlisle PD. Later both the on and off ramps on I-81 South were closed.

Walnut Bottom Road is also closed at Belvedere Street for all westbound traffic.

The "police activity" noted on PennDOT's 511PA is at Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road between Garland and Royer Road. This activity has reportedly closed all lanes as of 6:49 p.m., and as seen on traffic cameras in the area at 8:30 p.m.

"Please use caution when traveling through the area as traffic will remain detoured until the accident can be cleared," the police concluded.

This is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

