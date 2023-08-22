Philadelphia's Favorite Square Pizza Arrives In Central PA

After months of planning, Stacey and DJ Fox, along with their lovely daughters 13-year-old Kensie and 10-year-old Charlee, have opened their very own Santucci's Pizza franchise at 5235 Simpson Ferry Road in Hampden Township on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Fox family renovated the former Wendy's and transformed it into the latest branch of the Sicilian-style pizza chain.

This is the first store outside of the Philadelphia and New Jersey area since the company began with Joseph and Philomena Santucci in Juniata Park in Northeast Philadelphia in 1959.

Alicia Santucci, a third-generation member of the founding family said, “They always thought this was a brand that would work here in their community.”

The local aims to welcome local groups and families to experiences the city of brotherly love right in the heart of Pennsylvania.

The pizza parlor also sells wings, stromboli, sandwiches and salads. It is BYOB and features a drive-thru window.

The Foxes have franchise rights to open two more Santucci’s eateries in Central Pennsylvania.

The restaurant also offers catering and fundraising opportunities.

It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

