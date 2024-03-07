Person Shot Dead By Officers In Central PA: State Police

Officers with the Hampden Township police had been called to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Erbs Bridge Road in the township, on Thursday night (the exact time was not provided), according to the state police.

State police made the following statement about the events that lead to the fatal shooting:

"During the course of the investigation, the subject of the disturbance displayed a firearm. At that time, the officers discharged their firearms striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Any identifying information about the person killed was not released, as authorities are trying to contact their next of kin.

Authorities all echo the statement that "There is no threat to the public."

PSP Troop H- Major Case Team is currently investigating this incident.

Daily Voice has reached out to the county's district attorney's and coroner's offices for more information. Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.