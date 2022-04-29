Contact Us
Breaking News: $32K Of Fentanyl, Meth Seized From PA Man Who Admitted Dealing: Authorities
Obituaries

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Carissa Mecum
Carissa Mecum Photo Credit: Facebook/Carissa Mecum

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.

Carissa Mecum, of Camp Hill, died at the scene, Cumberland County coroner Charles Hall says.

She was wearing a helmet and died due to “multiple traumatic injuries” police say.

Mecum was not at fault for the crash and the driver of the car did stop, according to the police.

No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Her friends and family has been sharing about its loss on Facebook.

“Heaven gained another angel last night my cousin Carissa! She was such a beautiful soul on the inside and out and she’s gone way too soon,” Ashley Marie Taylor writes.

Mecum loved her two border collies and enjoyed the outdoors, according to her social media.

She is survived by her family and her boyfriend of more than 10 years Cody Derendinger.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.  

