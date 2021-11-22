PA Man Who Killed His Father Found Dead In Jail Cell, Officials Say

A Pennsylvania man who was serving a sentence of 15 to 30 years for murdering his father was found unresponsive in his cell, according to SCI Camp Hill superintendent Laurel Harry in a release on Monday.

Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, Larksville was found during a headcount on Saturday, according to the release.

Prison staff attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel and Lower Allen emergency medical services arrived, according to the release.

"Despite advanced life support measures," Denman was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m., Harry said.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Denman was in prison for the July 2018 murder of his father William Denman, 64, in Luzerne County, according to court documents.

Denman shot his father in the head because he was concerned his father would hurt his mother over a perceived infidelity, according to report from the Associated Press when Denman was first arraigned.

In 2019, he entered a plea of "guilty but mentally ill" to a count of third-degree murder, following a psychological evaluation, as reported by Citizens' Voice.

Experts testified that Denman was "acutely psychotic" when he killed his father and one even went as far as to suggest that he might have been developing schizophrenia, as reported by Citizens' Voice at the time of the trial.

Prior to the murder Denman had stopped taking his anti-depressant medication and was possibly using marijuana and alcohol, the outlet reports citing Dr. Richard Fischbein, a Kingston psychiatrist.

Dr. Fischbein urged the court to put him in a facility with proper psychiatric resources, the outlet reports.

"He has to be watched carefully," Fischbein said in his testimony, according to the outlet. "He is still very fragile."

Denman had been at SCI Camp Hill since Aug. 17, 2020, according to court documents.

What medication he was taking while at the facility and at his time of death has not been released.

Before he murdered his father Denman was a regular 21-year-old man who enjoy skateboarding, playing Call of Duty on Xbox and watching Marvel movies, according to his Facebook profile page.

The Denman's next-of-kin has been notified, according to the release.

An investigation into the death is ongoing by Pennsylvania state police, according to the release.

