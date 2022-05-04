Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
PA Dad Of Three Found Dead After Less Than One Month In Prison: Officials

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Joel Vanderpool
Joel Vanderpool Photo Credit: Facebook/Joel Vanderpool

Details about the death of an inmate at a central Pennsylvania prison have been released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Joel Vanderpool, 39, of Towanda, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Wednesday, May, 4, according to Superintendent Laurel Harry.

"Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Lower Allen EMS arrived," Harry says.

Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., but the official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Vanderpool was serving a 1-to 6-year sentence for Drug-Manufacture/Sale/Deliver or Possess with Intent To out of Bradford County, according to a release by the DOC.

He was a father to three young girls according to his Facebook profile.

He had been at SCI Camp Hill since April 12, officials say.

Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate.

