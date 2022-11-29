Mom Of 2, Beloved Local Man ID'd Following Crash Into Tractor-Trailer In Central PA

A mom of two little girls and a beloved local man are dead following a crash into a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, authorities say.

The 28-year-old passenger, Kirsten Paige Jensen, of Dillsburg, and the driver, 39-year-old Erik Jensen of Mechanicsburg were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an email to Daily Voice from the Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall the following day.

Jensen was apparently driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line in the 1200 block of West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township at about 6:30 a.m., Hall explains in the release.

As Jensen lost control of the vehicle, the car "slid sideways" into a tractor-trailer in the opposing lane, according to the release.

The Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate this deadly crash, which happened just under four miles from Jensen's home according to public records.

Jensen was a carpenter and hobbyist with various first responder certifications and most recently was working as a forklift operator according to his social media.

He grew up in Coram, New York, as he stated on his Facebook but has called Mechanicsburg home for many years. He had survived several serious crashes, including one where his vehicle rolled on its side almost exactly one year prior to this crash. In the days following that crash, he opened up on social media sharing his personal struggles with the deaths of family members and experiencing homelessness, thanking his community that were helping him through it.

Ehmry was a Northern High School graduate who was born and raised in Dillsburg. She loved her daughters more than anything and enjoyed makeup artistry, according to her social media.

Both are survived by their families and neither's memorial service details have been released.

