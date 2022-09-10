Contact Us
Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the fiery crash.
The scene of the fiery crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Wellsburg, Pennsylvania

A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. 

Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say. 

He jumped from the moving vehicle and died as the truck continued into a wooded area along the highway, exploding— quickly engulfing the entire cab in flames, police explain in a release. 

The truck was heading toward Maryland and Maryland State police also responded to the crash along.

The roadway remained closed with no estimated time of reopening for most of Friday, authorities say. 

But the road did eventually open after about 18 hours or at approximately 9 p.m., according to officials in the nearby town of Wellsburg. 

Funeral and memorial service details for Johnson have yet to be released.

