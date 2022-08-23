Contact Us
Las Vegas Man Driving Penske Box Truck Ejected On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Penske boxtruck
Penske boxtruck Photo Credit: Facebook/Penske

A Las Vegas Man Driving a Penske box truck has died along the Pennsylvania turnpike, authorities say.

Geoffrey Gallo, 65, of Nevada, was driving too fast while heading east on Interstate 76 by the Gettysburg Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township when lost control around 4:09 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to Pennsylvania state police. 

The truck overturned and Gallo — who was not wearing a seat belt — was partially ejected, according to state police.

Gallo dead at the scene, by the Cumberland County coroner's office. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The box truck was  extensively damaged and towed from the scene, state police say.

Funeral and memorial service details for Gallo have not been released. 

