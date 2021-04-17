Karen Etter Of Carlisle Dies After Valiant 5-Year Cancer Battle

Karen Rebekah (Griffie) Etter of Carlisle died on Sunday, April 11, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer.

More than $28,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of Saturday morning.

Karen graduated from Big Spring High School in 2000 and earned her BS from Indiana University of PA in 2004, MS in speech-language pathology in 2006, her obituary says.

She worked in healthcare and public schools, most recently Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Karen and her husband, Michael Etter, served as Deacons at Tree of Life Church.

In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by her son, Blake M. Etter of Carlisle; parents David C. and Margie (Johnson) Griffie; sister Kim Weirich of Carlisle; and countless nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 17 at Tree of Life Church in Carlisle, PA.

Click here for Karen's complete obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.