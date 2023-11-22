NJ Man Steals $8K+ From Mechanicsburg Woman Using Passport At PA Bank: Police

Dax Perez Velazquez, 49 of West New York, NJ, somehow obtained a US passport card with his image on it but the elderly woman's name, and used it at a Member's 1st bank in Bethlehem, PA on September 30, Lower Allen Township police detailed in the release.

The man initially made a cash withdrawal of $6,800 using the woman's account info and his fraudulent passport card at a teller window inside the bank and then returned that same day and withdrew an additional $2,000 from the same teller window, according to the police.

The woman, who lives in Oxford Manor Apartments in Mechanicsburg, was notified of the withdrawals on Oct. 2 and contacted the police.

The teller described the man as "a white male, bald with a goatee" and "recent photographs were utilized to positively identify Velazquez as the suspect in this case," the police said.

Charges were filed notably, "due to the victim's older age, the grading of this offense has been enhanced one degree," the police said.

He is now wanted on a warrant for felony two, identity theft, and felony three theft by deception or false impression, the police explained and court records confirmed.

This is not the only identity theft case he is wanted for as he failed to appear in court for his trial in a similar case in Bucks County in February 2023, court records show.

There is also some documentation claiming he absconded from house arrest in 2020, that he was serving for a grand theft convict in 2014. Daily Voice has reached out to authorities in Florida to confirm.

Anyone who sees Dax Perez Velazquez should contact the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.