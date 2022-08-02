Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
News

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the YWCA explosion.
The scene of the YWCA explosion. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets.

The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE.

The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time of the explosion, KDKA reports.

Specifically, crews were working on a handicap ramp when they hit a gas line, police told WPXI.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the outlets citing a McKeesport spokesperson.

Gas and electric have since been turned off to the building, police told WPXI.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.