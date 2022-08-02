YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets.
The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE.
The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time of the explosion, KDKA reports.
Specifically, crews were working on a handicap ramp when they hit a gas line, police told WPXI.
One person was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the outlets citing a McKeesport spokesperson.
Gas and electric have since been turned off to the building, police told WPXI.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.