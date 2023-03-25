Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Former PA School Principal Charged In NJ Sex Assault, Burglary Cold Case
News

Yet Again—Drunk Convict Flees In Charger With Stolen Merch From Capital City Mall, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
George Lamar-Griffin Davis III and Capital City Mall in Camp Hill.
George Lamar-Griffin Davis III and Capital City Mall in Camp Hill. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A drunk driver with a lengthy criminal record— including two other DUIs, fleeing, and escape— is wanted for fleeing from police with stolen items in his Dodge Charger—AGAIN, police say. 

George Lamar-Griffin Davis III, 24, of Harrisburg was "observed a Dodge Charger that was recognized as being utilized in prior retail thefts," (including one on March 8) at Capital City Mall in Camp Hill on Saturday, March 18, 2023, according to a release by Lower Allen Township Police Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The police released the following statement about the chase:

"After following the vehicle out of the parking lot, officers attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. The driver of the vehicle exhibited evasive driving and eventually sped off when the officer got behind with emergency lights activated. Following a short vehicle pursuit into Camp Hill, the pursuit was terminated."

Police are searching for Lamar and have issued a warrant for his arrest. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.