Yet Again—Drunk Convict Flees In Charger With Stolen Merch From Capital City Mall, Police Say

A drunk driver with a lengthy criminal record— including two other DUIs, fleeing, and escape— is wanted for fleeing from police with stolen items in his Dodge Charger—AGAIN, police say.

George Lamar-Griffin Davis III, 24, of Harrisburg was "observed a Dodge Charger that was recognized as being utilized in prior retail thefts," (including one on March 8) at Capital City Mall in Camp Hill on Saturday, March 18, 2023, according to a release by Lower Allen Township Police Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The police released the following statement about the chase:

"After following the vehicle out of the parking lot, officers attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. The driver of the vehicle exhibited evasive driving and eventually sped off when the officer got behind with emergency lights activated. Following a short vehicle pursuit into Camp Hill, the pursuit was terminated."

Police are searching for Lamar and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

