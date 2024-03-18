Gregor Fleming, 44 of Glasgow, UK, was shot dead in the 5000 block of Erbs Bridge Road in Hampden Township on Thursday, March 7, authorities said.

State police made the following statement about the events that led to the fatal shooting:

"During the course of the investigation, the subject of the disturbance displayed a firearm. At that time, the officers discharged their firearms striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

PSP Troop H- Major Case Team is currently investigating this incident.

"Fleming died from gunshot wounds to the body and his death was ruled a homicide," Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall told us.

Gregor had moved to America in 2013, was living in Mechanicsburg, and had been engaged to Kelly Thompson (Shoemaker) since Christmas Day 2023, according to his social media and his EverLoved fundraiser. He was a fan of the Rangers Football Club and had a macabre sense of humor.

This was his last public post made the day before he was killed:

Following his death his fiance made the following post on Facebook:

"I miss Greg more on the weekends when I’m not working and staying busy. I miss his Scottish accent so much. Never thought I’d say that but it’s what made him unique. He was kind and caring when he wanted to be and when he wanted to be an ass, he could be the biggest ass in the world. I do miss when he’d yell at the dogs in Scottish. When he was mad his accent came out really strong. I don’t know how to get past this pain."

